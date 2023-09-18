Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Queso to Rewards Members on National Queso Day

To celebrate the long-awaited arrival of National Queso Day, Tijuana Flats will offer Rewards Members a free small side of queso with a $2 minimum purchase on Wednesday, September 20. Guests can choose from one small Signature Gold Queso or one small Queso Blanco. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions and is not available through third-party delivery partners.

To further celebrate the occasion, the Tex-Mex Original will be giving away 24 Queso Drip entrees if their National Queso Day Instagram post reaches 2,400 likes. If the post receives 24,000 likes, they will give away 100 free queso drip entrees. Users must follow Tijuana Flats on Instagram, like the National Queso Day post and tag a friend in the comments with the hashtag “#24kQueso” to enter.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time Rewards Members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full offer details.

New Rewards Members must create an account in the app before 7 p.m. EST on 9/20/23 to receive the National Queso Day rewards offer. Additional exclusions may apply.

The Tijuana Flats Queso Day social post must reach 2,400 likes for 24 winners or 24,000 likes for 100 winners. Winner must follow Tijuana Flats on Instagram. Winners will be announced on the brands stories prior to being directly contacted. Be wary of fraudulent accounts. Giveaway ends 9/25/23 at 11:59 PM EST.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

HOW: Order on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or stop by your local Tijuana Flats location.