Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Sides for National Chip and Dip Day

In celebration of National Chip and Dip Day, Tijuana Flats’ Loyalty Members can enjoy a free side with the purchase of an adult entrée from March 23 through March 27. Guests can choose from fresh salsa, spicy chipotle salsa, queso, or guac.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time Loyalty Members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.

New users must create an account in the Tijuana Flats Rewards app before 7 p.m. EST on March 23 to receive the offer.