Tijuana Flats to Offer Free Tacos on National Taco Day

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Tijuana Flats rewards members can celebrate National Taco Day with a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more.

Guests must use the in-app offer to redeem. The offer is not available through third-party delivery services and is not valid with any other offer or promotion.

New users must create an account on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app before 7 p.m. EDT on October 4, 2021, in order to qualify for the offer. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.