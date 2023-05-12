Tijuana Flats to Offer Home Meal Kits Ahead of Memorial Day

Tijuana Flats is giving its guests one more reason to celebrate this Memorial Day. The Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex Original announced today that it will offer guests free Churro Bites with the purchase of a Taco Take Home Meal Kit from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

The $40 Taco Take Home Meal Kit includes:

Choice of hard corn or soft flour tortillas

Chicken and beef proteins, toppings and chips. Upgrade to steak for $6.

Free churro bites

The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations. No substitutions, additional exclusions may apply. It is available online and through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app for curbside pick-up, to-go, or delivery.

All Tijuana Flats locations will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.