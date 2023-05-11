Tijuana Flats to Offer Moms Free Entrées on Mother's Day

Tijuana Flats announced that it will be offering mothers one free entrée with the purchase of a medium fountain drink ($2.79 minimum spend) in celebration of Mother’s Day. On Sunday, May 14 moms can mention the offer and use of promo code MTHRDAY523 to redeem in-store and to-go. Additionally, mothers can upgrade their order with a chips and queso starter for only $5.

The offer is limited to one free entrée per transaction and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. It is valid for in-store and to-go purchases, online and through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app (not available for delivery).