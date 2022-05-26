Tijuana Flats to Offer Taco Meal Kit for Memorial Day

Tijuana Flats announced today that the Tex-Mex-For-All brand will be offering a $55 taco meal kit bundle in honor of Memorial Day weekend starting Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.



The $55 bundle feeds 4-6 people and includes:

Taco take-home meal kit with the choice of two proteins – Classic chicken, blackened chicken, beef, black beans, or refried beans. Steak for $6 upgrade.

Family style chips and salsa

4-pack margaritas

Tijuana Flats is also offering additional margarita packs for $20 for a 4-pack or $35 for an 8-pack. Guests must be 21 years of age or older and provide valid ID to receive margarita packs.



The offers are available for curbside pickup or to-go at participating locations. Free delivery will apply to $30+ orders placed on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, online at order.tijuanaflats.com, or through third-party delivery partners. Additional exclusions may apply. 4-pack and 8-pack margaritas are available in-store only for locations in Virginia and North Carolina