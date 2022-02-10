Tijuana Flats to Offer Taco Meal Kits and Catering Promotion for Super Bowl Weekend

To help guests celebrate the big game in style, Tijuana Flats is offering two mouth-watering promotions this weekend. Guests can purchase $55 taco meal kit bundles on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday February 13 for the whole family. Guests throwing larger parties can order a Tijuana Flats Wings Catering Package for game day and receive $15 off their next catering order.

Taco Meal Kit: February 12 – February 13

The taco meal kit feeds 4-6 people and includes one taco meal kit, family style salsa, and a four-pack of margaritas (or two gallons of tea or lemonade). Drink options vary based on location, and additional fees apply for steak tacos. Available for curbside pickup, to-go or delivery (alcohol not available for delivery).

Catering Promotion: February 13

For larger parties, guests can order the Tijuana Flats Wings Catering Package and receive $15 off their next catering order. Visit catering.tijuanaflats.com to schedule catering orders (catering orders feed 10 or more people).

To receive $15 off their next catering order of $150 or more at participating locations, guests must order packages to be scheduled for delivery or pickup on February 13, 2022. Orders must be placed by the end of day on February 12, 2022. The $15-off certificate will be sent via email by February 18, 2022. The $15-off certificate is valid through March 31, 2022, is not redeemable via third-party catering partners, and is not valid with any other offers or promotions.

HOW: Order take-home meal kits through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or call or stop by your local Tijuana Flats location. To take advantage of the catering promotion, guests should visit catering.tijuanaflats.com or call (844)-4TFLATS.