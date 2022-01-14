Tijuana Flats Offering Free Kids Meals in January

Tijuana Flats is offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée every weekend in January through Sunday, January 30.

Guests can receive a maximum of two kids’ meals per transaction when using the following promo codes on Saturdays and Sundays in January:

Orders with one child and one adult: JKEF1375

Orders with two children and two adults: JKEF2486

The kids-eat-free promotion is valid in-store, online at tijuanaflats.com, and through the Tijuana Flats rewards app. The promotion is not valid with any other offer or promotion. Additional exclusions may apply. Subject to change or cancellation. Maximum two kids’ meals per transaction.

WHEN:

Saturday, January 15 – Sunday January 16

Saturday, January 22 – Sunday, January 23

Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30

HOW: Order through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or call or stop by your local Tijuana Flats location.