Tijuana Flats Offering Half-Off Deal on Veterans Day

On November 11, Tijuana Flats is offering 50 percent off one regular-price adult entrée to veterans and active military with a valid ID in honor of Veterans Day.



The half-off entrée is limited to one per check, per person and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Veterans and active military must present a valid ID upon arrival to receive the one-time use offer for dine-in, curbside pickup, and to-go orders. Offer not available for delivery.