Tijuana Flats Offers 2 for $20 Deal through End of July

Tijuana Flats announced delicious daily deals for guests to celebrate eating out without breaking the bank. Starting on Friday, July 22, guests can enjoy the 2 for $20 meal deal and double reward points on all app orders every day until July 31.



For $20 guests can enjoy two entrees, two drinks, and an appetizer. The 2 for $20 deal is available on select entrées including:

Dos tacos

Burrito

Chimichanga

Bowl

Quesadilla

Flautas

Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken Burrito

Smokin’ Chipotle Chicken Chimichanga

Tijuana Flats Rewards members will also be able to earn double reward points on all orders from now through Sunday, July 31. Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. The double points will be deposited into your account two hours after purchase.

The extended July deals are subject to change or cancellation and are only available at participating locations.