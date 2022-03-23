Tijuana Flats Offers BOGO Entrees for Limited Time

Tijuana Flats is serving guests two mouth-watering deals during March. From March 21 through March 27, Rewards Members can enjoy a buy one, get one 50% adult entrée. In addition, guests who place an in-app or online order of $30 or more can receive free delivery from March 21 through March 31.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time Rewards Members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter after signing up.

BOGO 50% Adult Entrée Promotion

The promotion is redeemable with a one-time offer on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app sent on 3/21/22. Rewards Members will receive 50% off the adult entrée of equal or lesser value. Offer is redeemable on Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze items. Not valid on shrimp or fish items, or any other offer or promotion. No substitutions and offer will expire if not used by 3/27/22.

New users must create an account in the Tijuana Flats Rewards app before 7 p.m. EST on March 21 to receive the offer.

Free Delivery Promotion

Orders of $30 or more will automatically receive free delivery on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or at TijuanaFlats.com.