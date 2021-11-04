Tijuana Flats Offers Chicken Tortilla Soup and Taco Combo

Tijuana Flats is offering its guests a Chicken Tortilla Soup and Taco combo to warm up with this fall for a limited time. From November 1 to December 31, guests can order chicken tortilla soup, a taco, chips, and salsa for only $8.49 (50¢ extra for steak taco).

“We’re always looking for ways to bring something new and exciting with a great value to our menu for our amazing guests,” said Brian Wright, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “The Chicken Tortilla Soup and Taco combo is a unique spin on a delicious fall soup, paired with a classic taco that never fails to make your mouth water. This tasty combo is bound to become a quick favorite this fall.”

This limited time combo will be available in stores and online Monday, November 1 through Friday, December 31.

Tijuana Flats has also upgraded its app, so when guests order the Soup and Taco limited time combo through the app for curbside pickup, the restaurant will be alerted when the guest is close. Order the Soup and Taco combo through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app and enjoy a faster curbside pickup experience.