Tijuana Flats Offers Double Points to Rewards Members on National Cheese Day

To help its guests celebrate National Cheese Day, Tijuana Flat will be offering double points to Reward Members on all queso orders this Friday, June 4. Guests can earn double points when ordering any of the following items: Chips and Queso Starter, Tijuana Trio Starter, Queso Side, Flautas, Nachos, Double Stack Tacos, Kids Nachos, and any “Make it Wet” entrée.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately.

Guests must create an account in the Tijuana Flats Rewards app before 7 p.m. EDT on June 4 in order to receive the offer. Points will be deposited into guests’ accounts two hours after purchase. Some exclusions apply.