Tijuana Flats Offers Five Days of App Deals to Rewards Members

WHAT: In celebration of National App Day and the holiday season, Tijuana Flats is offering five days of “Appmas” to Tijuana Flats Rewards Members. Beginning Wednesday, December 7 through Sunday, December 11, rewards members will receive an exclusive offer each day in the Tijuana Flats Rewards App.



On Wednesday, rewards members will receive triple rewards points on purchases throughout the day. Additional deals will be added throughout the week including promotions like discounted entrees and desserts, free starters, and more.



Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards App from the App Store or Google Play now to participate in the five-day special and start earning points for purchases immediately. The daily deals will be available for Tijuana Flats Rewards App Members only. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.



The “Appmas” offers will be posted daily on Tijuana Flats’ social media channels.



WHEN: Wednesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 11



HOW: Tijuana Flats Rewards App Members can order through the Tijuana Flats Rewards App, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or call or stop by their local Tijuana Flats location