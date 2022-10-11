Tijuana Flats Offers Free Food to Hurricane Recovery Workers

Tijuana Flats is showing appreciation to frontline workers and linemen who took quick action in response to Hurricane Ian, by offering workers a free taco, chips, and medium fountain beverage at participating Florida locations on Wednesday, October 12.



Frontline heroes including lineworkers, electricians, healthcare professionals, first responders, emergency personnel teams, and more can mention the promo to receive their choice of one chicken, beef, or bean taco with chips and a medium fountain drink. No upgrades or substitutions.



Valid ID must be presented to receive the in-store-only offer. The promotion is limited to one per person, per transaction and is not available for delivery. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full promotion details.