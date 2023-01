Tijuana Flats is offering a Kids-Eat-Free deal on Saturdays and Sundays in January. Beginning Saturday, January 21 guests can receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée with a maximum of two free kids’ meals per transaction.



The offer is available in-store, online at order.tijuanaflats.com, and through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app with promo code FTKJAN2229 during checkout.