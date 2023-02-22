Tijuana Flats Offers Opportunity for Free Entrées

Tijuana Flats just announced an irresistible offer to its rewards members for the next six weeks. Starting Wednesday, February 22 through Friday, April 7 Tijuana Flats Rewards Members who order seafood entrées four times will earn a free entrée. The promotion is limited to one entrée purchase per visit per day.

The free entrée will be awarded on Monday, April 10 for one-time use to rewards members who complete the challenge. The offer is not valid with any other offer, promotion, substitutions, or upgrades.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards App from the App Store or Google Play now to participate in the challenge and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.