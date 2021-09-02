Tijuana Flats Offers Taco Meal Kit Bundle for Labor Day Weekend

Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual, Tex-Mex favorite, is offering its guests a mouthwatering taco meal kit bundle this Labor Day weekend with favorites for the whole family. The $40 bundle feeds 4-6 people and includes:

Taco take-home meal kit with your choice of protein (choose from classic chicken, blackened chicken, beef, or beans; steak is $6 extra)

Chips and family-style salsa

One gallon of iced tea (sweet or unsweet) or lemonade

The meal kit bundle is available for curbside pickup, to go, or delivery while supplies last. The offer is not available for dine-in. The deal is available Friday through Sunday.

Orders can be made through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or online at tijuanaflats.com.

All Tijuana Flats locations will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021, in observance of Labor Day.