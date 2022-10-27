Tijuana Flats Offers Taco Meal Kit for Halloween

This Halloween weekend, Tijuana Flats will be offering an extra sweet addition to its taco take home meal kit that feeds up to six people for less than $6 per person. Guests will receive free churro bites with their purchase of a taco take home meal kit starting Friday, October 28 through Monday, October 31.



The $34.99 taco meal kit includes:

Choice of hard corn or soft flour tortillas

Chicken and beef proteins, toppings, and chips. Upgrade to steak for $6. Taco meal kit with the choice of two proteins – classic chicken, blackened chicken, beef, black beans, or refried beans. Upgrade to steak for $6.

Free churro bites

The taco meal kit is available for curbside pickup, to-go, or delivery at participating locations. Additional service fees apply.



WHEN: Friday, October 28 through Monday, October 31



HOW: Order on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or visit order.tijuanaflats.com.