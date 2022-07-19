Tijuana Flats Opens New Location in Deland, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All restaurant today announced the grand opening of its Deland, Fla. location at 305-2 International Speedway Blvd. The brand-new location will unveil its grand opening on Monday, July 18 and will launch with modernized technology and enhanced designs to provide a unique experience for guests. The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening with a week filled with deals for guests.

Located on the corner of East International and North Woodland Blvd., the restaurant spans 3,380 square feet with an indoor seating capacity of 78 and will have a 747 square-foot patio with seating for 64. Guests can enjoy the new-and-improved curbside pickup program and streamlined digital menu boards for easy ordering with order status boards directly linked to the kitchen. The restaurant will have a famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar featuring 12 unique flavors. A colorful wall mural painted by muralist Christian Stanley will feature the iconic Athens Theater during a rock concert with the Just In-Queso band. The mural draws inspiration from the local firefly events at Blue Springs State Park with electrifying lighting to highlight Deland as the first place in Florida to have electricity.

“I can’t wait to welcome guests during the grand opening week for the new Deland Tijuana Flats,” says franchise partner, Josh Fogarty. “It is amazing to be opening this location for guests to enjoy all the delicious offerings from Tijuana Flats for years to come, and we are excited to give back 20% of our sales this Saturday to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Volusia and Flagler Counties.”

Guests who want to check out the new location can mark their calendars for the following specials being offered between Monday, July 18 and Sunday, July 25:

Tuesday, 7/19

Tijuana Tuesdaze (Two tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99)

Wednesday, 7/20

Public servants will receive 50% off entrées (Valid for dine-in or to-go orders or through the Tijuana Flats loyalty app for in-store pick-up only with ID with promo code DEL4455. Not available for delivery.)

Thursday, 7/21

Throwback Thursdaze (Burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for $7.99)

Friday, 7/22

Hungry Hour (One taco, chips, and a drink for $5. Available from 2:30-4:30 pm)

Saturday, 7/23

Give Back Day: 20% of all sales on Saturday, 7/23 will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties

Sunday, 7/24

Kids eat free with purchase of an adult entrée (Mention the offer to redeem in-store or use code DELKF22 online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app)

Opening week promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts and are only available at the Deland location. Not valid through third-party delivery.



“Our Deland guests are in for a treat as they experience the brand-new store,” says CEO Brian Wright. “We look forward to the weeklong grand opening deals as guests stop by to enjoy delicious Tex-Mex menu and exceptional service.”