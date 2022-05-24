Tijuana Flats Opens New Location in Winter Garden, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All restaurant, today announced the grand opening of its Hamlin location at 14410 Shoreside Way, Ste 100 in Winter Garden, Fla. The brand-new location is opening on Monday, May 23 and will launch with modernized technology and enhanced architecture to provide a unique experience for guests. The restaurant will offer guests a week full of specials to celebrate the grand opening.



Located in the Hamlin Town Center, the 2,181 square-foot restaurant will have a 600 square-foot patio with 32 outdoor seats, and an indoor seating capacity of 48. Guests can use the new-and-improved curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering with order status boards directly linked to the kitchen. The restaurant will also feature a vibrant wall mural painted by artist Nate Baranowski and tributed to the local railroad museum as well as a famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar featuring 12 unique flavors.



Grand opening week specials kick off on May 23*:

Monday, 5/23, Grand Opening Day

First 50 in-store guests will receive a free taco

2 for $20 Mondays (Choose two beef, chicken, or bean entrées, two fountain drinks, and one starter for $20. Available for order in-store or online)

Tuesday, 5/24

Tijuana Tuesdaze (Two tacos, chips and a drink for $7.99)

Wednesday, 5/25

Teachers, faculty and staff receive 50% off entrées: Valid for dine-in or to-go orders with ID or through the Tijuana Flats loyalty app for in-store pick-up only with promo code HAM4455

Thursday, 5/26

Throwback Thursdaze (Burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $7.99)

Friday, 5/27

$3 margarita special (Limit 2 per person dine-in or to go only)

Saturday, 5/28

Give Back Day: 20% of all sales to be donated to Central Florida Community Arts

Sunday, 5/29

Kids eat free with purchase of an adult entrée. Mention the offer to redeem in-store or use code HAMKF22 online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app

Opening week promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Not valid through third-party delivery.



“It is incredible to open another store in the Central Florida community,” says CEO Brian Wright. “Guests will have a blast experiencing our new Winter Garden store with the weeklong grand opening specials and will continue to enjoy the delicious Tex-Mex menu and quality service for many years to come.”