Tijuana Flats Opens New Restaurant in Orlando

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All brand today announced the upcoming opening of its newest restaurant in Orlando, Florida at 7750 Palm Parkway, Suite 110. The brand-new location will launch its grand opening on Monday, August 29 and display modernized technology and enhanced designs to deliver a unique experience for guests. The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening with a week full of special deals and, for the first time ever, offer free tacos for a month for the first 50 guests.



Located on the corner of Daryl Carter and Palm Pkwy. in the O-Town West neighborhood, the restaurant spans 2,400 square feet with an indoor seating capacity of 64 and will have a spacious patio area with seating for 24. Guests can use the new-and-improved curbside pickup program as well as streamlined digital menu boards for easy ordering with order status boards directly linked to the kitchen. The restaurant will feature a Tijuana Flats famous hot sauce bar with 12 bold flavors. A vibrant wall mural with artistry by Naomi Haverland will highlight the iconic tourism and theme park destinations in Kissimmee with whimsical hot air balloons and amusement rides.



Grand opening week specials will be offered between Monday, August 29 and Sunday, September 4:

Monday, 8/29, Grand Opening Day

First 50 in-store guests receive free tacos for a month

2-for-$20 Mondays (Choose two beef, chicken, or bean entrées, two medium fountain drinks, and one starter for $20)

Tuesday, 8/30

Tijuana Tuesdaze (Two tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99)

Wednesday, 8/31

Teachers, faculty, and staff will receive 50% off their entrée with valid ID (If ordering through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, use promo code TWN4455. Must present valid ID to pick up order. Not available for delivery.)

Thursday, 9/1

Throwback Thursdaze (Burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for $7.99)

Friday, 9/2

Healthcare workers will receive 50% off their entrée with valid ID (If ordering through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, use promo code TWNHH22. Must present valid ID to pick up order. Not available for delivery.)

Saturday, 9/3

Give Back Day: 20 percent of all sales on Saturday, 9/3, will benefit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Donation will be provided through the Tijuana Flats Just in Queso Foundation

Sunday, 9/4

Kids eat free with purchase of an adult entrée (Mention the offer to redeem in-store or use code TWNKF22 online or through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app)

Opening-week promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts and are only available at the O-Town (7750 Palm Parkway) location. Not valid through third-party delivery. Visit tijuanaflats.com/promotions/offer-terms for full promotion details.

Offer available for first 50 guests at Tijuana Flats O-Town on 8/29/22. Valid for 4 free entrées, awarded as a one-time gift of 400 points in the Tijuana Flats Rewards app. Maximum value of each free entrée is $11.39. Promo must be entered in the app on 8/29/22 to receive points. Not transferrable. Additional exclusions may apply.



"We are excited to welcome guests to our newest location right here in the Central Florida community," says Steve Culbert, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Guests will enjoy the opportunity to savor delicious Tex-Mex food with excellent service during our grand opening week and for years to come. We are especially looking forward to donating 20% of the Saturday sales to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando."