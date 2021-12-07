Tijuana Flats Opens Prototype Store in Lake Nona, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, today announced the opening of its Eagle Creek location, a new Central Florida location in the Lake Nona area. The restaurant is opening on December 6 and will launch with the brand’s newly designed prototype that includes a fresh new look with technology upgrades and architectural enhancements to create an exceptional guest experience. In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant will offer guests a week full of special deals.

Located at 14152 Narcoossee Rd., Suite 360, in Orlando, the location marks Tijuana Flats’ second new prototype store in Central Florida. The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will have an indoor seating capacity of 68 and an outdoor capacity of 20. It will feature a new-and-improved Hot Bar with 12 hot sauce pumps, an enhanced curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering and order status boards linked directly to the kitchen. The location will also feature a colorful wall mural with nods to the local community painted by artist Nate Baranowski.

Grand opening week specials kicked off on December 6:

Tuesday, 12/7:

Tijuana Tuesdaze (two tacos, chips and a drink for $6.99. $1 extra for steak)

Wednesday, 12/8:

Double Points for Tijuana Flats Rewards app orders - Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app and receive double points on any purchase

50% off entrees for healthcare workers with valid ID presented at checkout (valid in-store, online or on Rewards App with promo code LNSHC21

Thursday, 12/9:

Throwback Thursdaze (burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $6.99. $1 extra for steak)

Friday, 12/10:

$3 margaritas (limit 2 per person)

Saturday, 12/11:

Give Back Day 20 percent of sales for the day will be donated to Nemours Children’s Hospital through Tijuana Flats’ nonprofit arm, the Just In Queso Foundation



Sunday, 12/12:

Free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entrée (limit two free kid’s meals per check) Valid in-store, online, or on the Tijuana Flats Rewards App with promo code LNSKEF121 for one child and LNSKEF221 for two children



“Our Eagle Creek location is going to be an instant hit within the Lake Nona community,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “We pride ourselves on being a strong part of every community that we serve, and we look forward to doing the same in Lake Nona, and can’t wait to see our guests during opening week and beyond!”

Opening week promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts and are only valid at the Eagle Creek location.