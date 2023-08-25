Tijuana Flats to Put Gold Queso on Display with Limited-Time Entrées

Tijuana Flats, the Tex-Mex original, is bringing its signature gold queso center stage with the new Queso Drip campaign. From August 28th through November 5, 2023, Tijuana Flats will showcase its signature gold queso as the main accessory by dropping a new collection of limited-time entrées drenched in delicious gold queso.

“It’s no secret that our gold queso is a fan-favorite menu item, so we were inspired to bring that gold bling to the main stage,” says VP of Marketing, Curtis Cattanach. “For the first time, we’re putting our signature gold queso in entrées, so our guests can get more of that drip they crave and love.”

The Queso Drip Limited-Time Offer Includes:

Cheesy Queso-dilla: Classic shredded chicken or beef, signature gold queso, cheddar jack, sour cream, tomato, and onions grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Base Price: $9.99

Grilled Queso Crunch Burrito: Classic shredded chicken or beef, crispy tortilla strips, signature gold queso, cilantro lime rice, black beans, cheddar jack, tomato and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Served with chips.

Base Price: $10.99

Queso Double Drip Tacos: Two crispy corn tortilla shells wrapped in signature gold queso-coated soft flour tortillas filled with classic shredded chicken or beef. Topped with queso, sour cream, lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, and onion. Served with chips.

Base Price: $10.99

24-Karat Queso Dip: Signature gold queso topped with beef and tomatoes. Served with chips.

Base Price: $7.99

The Queso Drip menu items will be available in-stores and online Monday, August 28 through Sunday, November 5.