Tijuana Flats to Raise Money for OnePULSE Foundation's Scholarship Program

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, announced the launch of a charitable campaign in partnership with its nonprofit arm, the Just in Queso Foundation (JIQ). The campaign will raise money to help fund the onePULSE Foundation’s Annual 49 Legacy Scholarship program, which will provide academic opportunities to 49 people who embody love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage, and strength.

Tijuana Flats guests can participate in the campaign now through July 16 by rounding up their order total at any participating restaurant, donating in-store or online, or purchasing a bottle of the limited-time “Love is Sweet” sauce. Guests can purchase a bottle of Love is Sweet sauce from any participating restaurant for $8.99, $3 of which will benefit the onePULSE partnership. 75 percent of all donations from in-store roundups, in-store cash donations, and online ordering donations will go to towards the campaign, and 100 percent of all donations made through PayPal on the JIQ website will go to the campaign.

The onePULSE Foundation has awarded 49 scholarships annually since 2019, each up to $10,000 for use at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools. The Foundation recently announced its fourth class of 49 Legacy Scholarship recipients who were awarded $363,500 in scholarships to be used during the 2023-2024 academic year. Since 2020, a total of $1,280,800 has been awarded through four classes of recipients.

“The onePULSE Foundation has been a beacon of hope, resilience and unity in Central Florida since 2016, and we are humbled to offer our guests the opportunity to take part in such an impactful initiative,” says Just in Queso Foundation Executive Director Ashley Sawyer. “The Legacy Scholarship program is a perfect fit for the Just in Queso Foundation’s mission to support our community by building connections through education, awareness, contributions, volunteerism and inclusion for all.”