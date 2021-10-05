Tijuana Flats Raises Funds for the onePULSE Foundation’s 'OUTLOVE HATE' Campaign

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, announced today the launch of a charitable campaign in partnership with its nonprofit arm, the Just In Queso Foundation (JIQ). The campaign will raise funds to benefit the onePULSE Foundation’s OUTLOVE HATE campaign in its effort to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum in Orlando, Florida and support the foundation’s operations, educational programs, community outreach, and 49 annual legacy scholarships.

Tijuana Flats guests can participate in the campaign from October 1 through October 31 by rounding up their order total at any participating restaurant, donating in-store or online, or purchasing a bottle of Jason’s Mom’s Sauce ($3 per bottle) from any participating restaurants. 75 percent of all donations from in-store roundups, in store cash donations, and online ordering donations will go to towards the campaign, and 100 percent of all donations made through PayPal on the JIQ website will go to the campaign.

OUTLOVE HATE is a call-to-action to all communities for donations that support onePULSE Foundation’s mission and vision: to preserve the memory of the 49 who lost their lives in the Pulse nightclub shooting and to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

“There are not many organizations that we are quicker to support than the onePULSE Foundation,” said Brian Wright, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “Tijuana Flats has called Central Florida home for more than 25 years, and the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 impacted us all. The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is bringing unity, healing and love to our community and it is an honor to give our guests the opportunity to support such a worthy cause.”

Tijuana Flats and the Just In Queso Foundation have become corporate allies with the onePULSE Foundation by donating a total of $9,800 to the campaign in honor of the 49 lives lost in Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.