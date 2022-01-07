Tijuana Flats Reopens Remodeled Store in Tampa, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, today announced the opening of its remodeled Tampa, Fla. restaurant at 9520 W. Linebaugh Ave. in the Westchase Town Center. The newly designed prototype will match the design of the company’s recently opened location in Lake Nona, Fla., and will include a fresh look with technology upgrades and architectural enhancements to create an exceptional guest experience.

The new-look store features a revamped curbside pickup program as well as digital menu boards for easy ordering. It also showcases digital order status boards linked directly to the kitchen so guests can see order statuses in real time. The location also has a colorful wall mural featuring a running of the bulls concept inspired by the local university. In addition, the restaurant features a new and improved version of the famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar.

Guests who want to check out the new location can mark their calendars for the following specials being offered on select dates between Friday, January 7 and Sunday, January 16:

Friday, 1/7:

$3 Margaritas (valid for dine-in only, limit two per person)

Saturday, 1/8:

Free taco with a minimum purchase of $15

Sunday, 1/9:

Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée (limit two free kids meals per transaction)

Saturday, 1/15:

Give Back Day 20 percent of sales will be donated to the Westchase Charitable Foundation, a public charity that supports families who have children or parents battling a serious illness, and assists those faced with a family tragedy.



Sunday, 1/16:

Teacher Appreciation Day 50 percent off entrée for teachers with valid ID (in-store only, valid for dine-in and take out)



“Our guests in Tampa Bay are in for a treat with the grand re-opening of the newly remodeled Westchase location,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “We are especially looking forward to our Give Back Day campaign and the ability to assist the Westchase Charitable Foundation in the incredible work they are doing in the community and beyond.”

Specials are not valid with any other offers or discounts, and are only available at the Westchase location.