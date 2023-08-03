Tijuana Flats Rewards Members to Receive Double Points for Purchasing Cookie Dough Flautas

WHAT: Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a sweet offer for rewards members. On Friday, August 4, Tijuana Flats rewards members will receive double points on their purchase of the brands fan-favorite Cookie Dough Flautas.

Guests can download the Tijuana Flats Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and start earning points for purchases immediately. First-time rewards members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.

WHEN: Friday, August 4, 2023

HOW: Order through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, visit order.tijuanaflats.com, or stop by your local Tijuana Flats location.