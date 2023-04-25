Tijuana Flats Rolls Out Cinco De Mayo Deals

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original announced a MEGA-sized lineup of Cinco De Mayo celebrations. This year, the brand is going all out with a variety of initiatives that guests won’t want to miss – starting with extending its hours to stay open until midnight on May 5 so guests can stay late and take advantage of special deals, contests, activations, and more.

Three-Day $5 Menu Fiesta

From Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, guests can enjoy the below menu items for $5 each, available for ordering in-store, through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, and online at www.order.tijuanaflats.com:

Tijuana Trio

Dueling Queso

Chips & Guac

Chips & Queso

Margaritas

2 for $5 Beers

2 for $5 Mexican Cokes

Limited-Edition Hot Sauce

A new limited-edition hot sauce in Tijuana Flats’ signature “Smack” line will be available in-stores on May 5. The mega hot sauce, dubbed “Smack the Reaper’s Ass,” is not for the faint of heart and is made from one of the hottest peppers in the world, the Carolina Reaper. Guests will be able to taste it on the brand’s famous hot sauce bar or can purchase a bottle to take home for $5 while supplies last. It’s bound to add some heat to your Cinco Celebration.

Late-Night Food Contests, Prizes, and Double Points for Rewards Members

Participating locations will have extended hours for Cinco de Mayo, being open from 10:30am – 12am and late night events will occur from 8pm – 12am. Tijuana Flats locations will host a variety of in-store contests and activities like late-night taco eating contests, hot-chip challenges using its signature hot sauces, and other in-store contests starting at 8pm on Friday, May 5, giving guests the chance to win exclusive Tijuana Flats prizes like free tacos. Tijuana Flats Rewards members will also receive double points on purchases made between 8pm and 12am on May 5. Visit www.tijuanaflats.com/rewards to learn more about Tijuana Flats Rewards and download the app ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

Late-Night Catering

Guests are invited to fuel their fiestas with Cinco de Mayo catering after dark. 50 percent off 8-pack margaritas will be available for pick up orders between 6pm – 11pm on May 5 with a $130 minimum food purchase. Margarita offer is only available at Florida locations. To schedule a Cinco de Mayo catering order, visit www.catering.tijuanaflats.com.

Hangover Helper Burrito (May 6)

The ultimate reviver for those who need post-Cinco de Mayo recovery, the Hangover Helper Burrito will be the perfect cure-all on Saturday, May 6. This megajuana sized burrito is loaded with double meat and cheese featuring the brand’s classic beef, signature gold queso and cheddar jack cheese. The Hangover Helper Burrito will be served with chips and salsa for $11.99 and available only on May 6.

“Cinco de Mayo has always been a big deal at Tijuana Flats, but this year we wanted to take it up a notch and give our guests more reasons to celebrate,” said Tijuana Flats CEO Joe Christina. “From the limited-edition hot sauce to our extra-special late-night contests, this year is going to be a Cinco to remember for our guests.”

All offers and items are valid while supplies last at participating locations. Additional exclusions may apply.