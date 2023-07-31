Tijuana Flats Rolls Out New 'Flat-Out Happy Hour'

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex original, is launching an innovative take on Happy Hour with the announcement their new “Flat-Out Happy Hour,” which will run daily from 2pm-5pm beginning Monday, July 31st at participating locations. The Flat-Out Happy Hour will feature Tijuana Flats’ signature margaritas, starters, tacos and beers at discounted prices ranging from $2 to $5.

Flat-Out Happy Hour Menu:

$2:

Medium Fountain Drink

Small Side of Queso

$3:

Chips & Salsa Starter

Beers

$4:

Uno Taco with Chips: Choice of chicken, beef or bean. $0.50 extra for steak.

Chips & Queso Starter

Cookie Dough Flautas

$5:

Margarita

Terms: Valid daily from 2pm to 5pm only at participating locations. Not available in Indiana. Offer availability subject to restriction based on state and local regulations. Some exclusions may apply. Void where prohibited. Please drink responsibly.