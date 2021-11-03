Tijuana Flats Rolls Out Virtual Brand Smack Wings

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite, announced today the launch of a new virtual brand: Smack Wings, available exclusively for delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Bite Squad, and soon with Grubhub. The ghost kitchen concept launches at over 100 Tijuana Flats locations November 3rd.

The Smack Wings menu features flavor-packed, jumbo-sized wings tossed in 10 deliciously bold sauces and rubs like Chipotle BBQ, Thai Sweet & Spicy, and Traditional Buffalo which are inspired by Tijuana Flats’ popular line of Smack Sauces. Guests can pack on the flavorfest with extras like Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites, Tater Totchos (tater tot nachos), and Donut Bites. Menu offerings vary by location.

“When we decided to launch Smack Wings, we set out to make the absolute best wings,” says Brian Wright, CEO of Tijuana Flats. “The whole strategic goal of the concept was to create a menu that is so craveable that no matter what you order, you will be dying to order again from the moment you taste it.”

Smack Wings is currently available for delivery on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Bite Squad, and soon with Grubhub in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“There’s a lot of mediocrity out there when it comes to wings, and we weren’t going to settle for that,” says Wright. “Everything we do from a culinary standpoint is about craveability, and that’s where we started with Smack Wings. Our wings are marinated from 36-48 hours before they are fried; pair that with our craveable sauces, and you get a product that is unbelievably flavorful.”

The ghost kitchen concept allows guests to order food exclusively through third-party delivery, with no physical locations for in-restaurant dining.