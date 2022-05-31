Tijuana Flats Starts $2 Draft Beer Night

Tijuana Flats is adding a refreshing deal to its weekly lineup starting Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesdays, guests can enjoy $2 draft beers throughout the summer. The limited-time deal is available only on draft beer at participating locations and subject to change or cancellation.

Guests must be 21+ and present valid ID to receive the offer. No substitutions. Additional limitations and exclusions may apply. Visit tijuanaflats.com/offer-terms for full promotion details.