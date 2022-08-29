Tijuana Flats' Street Corn Takeover is Back

Tijuana Flats announced the Street Corn Takeover is back for a limited time. The relaunch of this guest-favorite lineup will offer new favorites featuring iconic street corn and bold new chile garlic marinated steak starting at $9.99, beginning Monday, August 29.



The Street Corn Takeover is available for a limited time in-store and online. The additions include a variety of options such as Chicken and Street Corn Crunchy Tacos, Chile Garlic Steak and Tater Tot Burrito, and a new corn off-the-cob side to offer guests an expanded menu filled with bold Tex-Mex flavors.



The limited-time menu takeover will feature a bold new marinated chile garlic steak in two of the entrees; marinated in a blend of Mexican chiles, cumin and garlic, flash seared, and tossed in guajillo sauce.



The Street Corn Takeover will include the following five items:



Chicken and Street Corn Crunchy Tacos – Classic shredded chicken, street corn salsa, spicy mayo, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack, queso fresco, and lettuce, and served in crunchy chile-lime seasoned tacos with a side of chips and salsa ($9.99)



Chicken and Street Corn Quesadilla – Classic shredded chicken, street corn salsa, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack, and queso fresco, topped with chile lime seasoning, and grilled in a corn flour blended tortilla with a side of chips, salsa, and queso blanco ($10.79)



Chile Garlic Steak and Tater Tot Burrito – Crispy tater tots, marinated chile garlic steak, queso blanco, street corn, garlic lime sauce, cheddar jack, queso fresco, avocado sauce and chile lime seasoning served in a corn flour blend tortilla with a side of chips and salsa ($11.79)



Chile Garlic Steak and Street Corn Bowl – Marinated chile garlic steak, street corn, cilantro lime rice, black beans, peppers, onions, garlic lime sauce, guac, queso fresco and chile lime seasoning with a side of chips and salsa ($11.79)



Street Corn Side – Sweet corn off the cob, peppers, onions, cilantro, garlic lime sauce, queso fresco, and chile lime seasoning ($3.79)



“This limited-time offer will take our focus on culinary innovation to a new level,” says Executive Chef Joel Reynders. “With the remarkable success of last year’s Street Corn Takeover, we really wanted to build on that momentum and develop even more mouthwatering recipes. Our enhanced menu with the return of street corn will offer a delicious variety that guests will have to taste to believe to satisfy their Tex-Mex cravings.”