Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand known for its bold flavors and fun, festive, and south-of-the-border atmosphere, announces the opening of its first Kentucky location in Louisville on Feb. 24. Located at 2105 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, this new Tijuana Flats opening marks a milestone in 30-year-old brand’s continued expansion across the Southeast.

As owner and operator of the new Tijuana Flats, Louisville-based GOE Tacos brings a wealth of restaurant experience and long-standing community relationships to the opening. GOE Tacos is owned by GOE Restaurant Group, which currently operates eight restaurants in the Louisville metro area, including Wingstop and Freddy’s. The Hurstbourne Parkway location is the first in a multi-unit development agreement between Tijuana Flats and GOE Restaurant Group with more to come between Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

“As we continue to bring our bold flavors and vibrant hospitality to new markets, expanding into Kentucky was a natural choice,” said Tijuana Flats CEO Jim Greco. “The team at GOE Restaurant Group has an exceptional reputation for delivering outstanding dining experiences in Louisville, and we’re excited to partner with them as we introduce Tijuana Flats to this dynamic community.”

Bold and Customizable

A menu designed for every Mexican cuisine lover; Tijuana Flats injects its playful, with-a-twist innovation into the entire dining experience.

Selections include an O.G. Classics section with six build-your-own tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, flautas and salads that allow guests to choose from beef, steak, blackened chicken, classic chicken, grilled shrimp or beans that can be piled high with cheese, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, sour cream and a choice of pico de gallo or tomatoes and onions. Curated dishes pack a punch with Fave Flaves selections like a Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl, Bangin Chicken Burrito and Chimichangas. Meals come with freshly made chips and the option to add beans, two types of rice, and daily-made queso, guac and salsa.

Guests can also pack fun for the whole family with create-your-own Taco Kit Meals or select kids’ options from the Lil’ Lizards section and Finish Strong with a selection of desserts.

Two signature elements that signal guests have arrived at a Tijuana Flats are the Hot Bar and custom murals. Positioned at the center of the restaurant as a focal point, the Hot Bar offers a selection of 12 custom sauces ranging from tangy to fiery, with heat levels marked by smiley faces to guide guests in choosing their ideal spice—from mild options to the ‘Tear Jerker,’ the hottest sauce available. These sauces are also available for purchase in-store. Each location also features a full-wall custom mural inspired by the local community, incorporating imagery and elements that reflect the unique character of the area.

Weekly Specials + Limited Time Offers

Limited-time-only specials throughout the year give guests fresh ways to enjoy their favorite authentic Mexican dishes. These seasonal offerings bring new flavors and unique menu items, adding excitement to the regular menu and rewarding loyal fans with exclusive tastes. Additionally, a flavorful lineup offers something for everyone throughout the week.

Tijuana Tuesdaze: $6.99 for Dos Tacos, chips, and a drink every Tuesday.

Throwback Thursdaze: $7.99 for a Burrito or Bowl with chips and a drink every Thursday.

2 for $22 Saturdaze: 2 entrées, 2 drinks, and 1 starter for just $22 every Saturday.

Community at the Core

Tijuana Flats Flatheads loyalty program rewards guests for their visits and purchases. Members earn one point for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for exclusive rewards and deals. Members also get access to bonus point opportunities and instant rewards just for signing up.

Tijuana Flats isn’t just about great food; it’s also about giving back. Just in Queso is Tijuana Flats’ signature community-focused initiative that partners with local organizations to make a positive impact. Through Just in Queso Foundation, a portion of sales from select days or menu items is donated to nonprofit organizations supporting causes like foster youth programs, education, and other community-driven efforts. Kentucky Refuge for Women will be Louisville’s first Just in Queso Foundation partnership.

“We are excited to bring Tijuana Flats’ bold flavors and vibrant atmosphere to Kentucky,” said Eddie Williams, owner of GOE Restaurant Group. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences, and we look forward to serving the Louisville community with the unique offerings that have made Tijuana Flats a favorite for nearly 30 years.”

The restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offer indoor and patio seating.