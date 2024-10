To honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country, this Veterans Day, Tijuana Flats will invite all veterans to enjoy a free entrée (up to $11.19 in value) with the purchase of a beverage.

Date: 11/11/2024

Offer: One free entrée (up to $11.19) offer valid with a beverage purchase

Limit: One-time use per check

Note: Maximum discount of $11.19. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply.