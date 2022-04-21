Tijuana Flats Unveils Remodeled Store in Casselberry, Florida

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex favorite announced the unveiling of its remodeled Casselberry, Fla. restaurant at 991 State Road 436. The freshly designed store will showcase several technology upgrades and design enhancements to deliver an extraordinary guest experience.



The updated store features a revamped pick-up program and digital menu board for rapid ordering. The exterior will showcase new lighting, signage, awnings, and remarkable colors. The new-look store also has an out-of-this-world space-themed wall mural featuring taco-size meteors and rocket fuel from the famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar.



Guests looking to experience the remodeled store can mark their calendars for the following specials being offered on limited dates:



Friday, 4/22:

$2.50 Draft Specials

$2.00 Dessert Specials

Hourly food and prize giveaways

Saturday, 4/23:

SUNNY 105.9 FM Radio Personality “Domino” reporting live remotely from 11 AM to 1 PM

$2.50 Draft Specials

$2.00 Dessert Specials

Hourly food and prize giveaways

“I am excited to welcome everyone to the Casselberry Tijuana Flats to celebrate our fresh new look,” says Bob Cawthorn, Tijuana Flats Franchise Partner. “I am also extremely proud to have partnered with the Just in Queso Foundation to give back 20% of our sales for these two days to the Nemours Children’s Hospital campaign.”

Specials are not valid with any other offers or discounts and are only available at the Casselberry location. Guests must be 21 years of age or older and provide valid ID to purchase drafts.