Tijuana Opens Remodeled Restaurant in Apopka, Florida

Tijuana Flats introduced its remodeled restaurant at 444 S. Hunt Club Blvd. in Apopka, Fla. The new-look store will include innovative features with technology upgrades and design enhancements to create an exceptional guest experience.

The newly upgraded Hunt Club store features a revamped curbside pickup program as well as high-tech digital menu boards for rapid ordering. Guests can see their order statuses in real time with digital order status boards linked directly to the kitchen. The remodel also showcases a new-and-improved famous Tijuana Flats hot sauce bar. In addition, a colorful tribute to the local Wekiva Island attraction is featured on the wall mural featured in the restaurant, with design and artistry by Naomi Haverland.

Guests who visit the redesigned location can enjoy the following deals being offered on select dates between Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 9:

Friday, April 1

Buy one entrée, get 2nd entrée 50% off – Loyalty Members only (download and sign up for the Tijuana Flats Rewards program by 3/30)

Saturday, April 2

$3 Tacos All Day ($1 extra for steak, not valid on specialty tacos)

Sunday, April 3

Kids Eat Free with the purchase of an adult entrée

Saturday, April 9

Giveback Day – 20% of sales will be donated to Hope CommUnity Center, a local organization dedicated to fostering diverse, empowered, learning communities engaged in personal and societal transformation

“Our redesigned Hunt Club restaurant will offer our Apopka guests exciting new enhancements,” says Tijuana Flats CEO Brian Wright. “Opening week is going to be a blast as we reconnect with guests and support a special organization, Hope CommUnity Center with our Giveback Day.”

Specials are not valid with any other offers or discounts and are only available at the Hunt Club location.