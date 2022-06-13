    Tijuana Rolls Out Free Queso Tuesdays

    Industry News | June 13, 2022

    Tijuana Flats is adding a tasty offer to its Tuesday deals. Every Tuesday, starting June 14, guests can receive a free small queso blanco or signature gold queso with the purchase of an entrée or Tijuana Tuesdaze meal (2 tacos, chips, and a drink for $7.99) at participating locations. Guests can use promo code QSTUE22 during checkout to receive their small queso choice.

    The limited-time deal is not valid for any upgrades or substitutions.

