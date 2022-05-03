Tim Horton Rolls Out Mother's Day Timbit Arrangement

Tim Hortons U.S. is introducing the Mother’s Day Timbit Arrangement.

A new twist to its unforgettable Donut Bouquet, the Timbit Arrangement features 20 Timbits and comes in a round, red, velvet box.

With luxurious packaging similar to those expensive, long-lasting floral arrangements, the Timbit Arrangement is even sweeter because it can come with a variety of different Timbit flavors including birthday cake, chocolate glazed, honey dip, and more. After Mom enjoys her Timbits, the arrangement box can be repurposed to decoratively display household items.