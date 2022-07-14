Tim Hortons Adds Energy Infusion Beverages

Tim Hortons, beloved for its premium blend coffee, is now expanding its beverage offerings with two brand-new drinks to lift you to new heights.

Introducing Tims Boost Energy Infusion Beverages in partnership with Red Bull. The new beverages are available in two flavors: Sunrise Sunset (a vibrant mix of raspberry flavored syrup and Red Bull Yellow Edition) and Sky’s the Limit (a blend of blue raspberry and coconut flavored syrups with Red Bull Energy Drink).

Boost your Tim Hortons order by trying one of the new beverages now available across participating U.S. restaurants.