Tim Hortons Announces BOGO Beverage Deal for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Tim Hortons U.S. wants to help you show your Valentine you like them a latte with a BOGO offer on Valentine’s Day. From February 14th - 20th at Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, Tims Rewards Members can buy any size Americano, Latte, or Cappuccino, and get one free. Available online or through the app only.

Tim Hortons knows that sometimes words just can’t espresso how much that special someone means to you, so why not show them with a special V-Day brew, like a Caramel Latte, Cappuccino, or a cup of Americano. Guests can also pick up one of Tim Horton’s seasonal strawberry baked goods, including the Strawberry Cheesecake Donut, Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin, and Strawberry Dip Donut, that your sweetie is sure to find a-dough-rable.