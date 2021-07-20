Tim Hortons Announces Campaign to Raise Funds for Youth Camps

Tim Hortons U.S. restaurant owners are inviting Americans to help them celebrate Camp Day on July 21, when 100 percent of the purchases of hot coffee and iced coffee will be donated to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Guests can also purchase a $2 Camp Day motivational bracelet available in one of four vibrant colors, with 100 percent of profits from purchases being donated directly to Tims Camps.

The $168 million that has been raised to-date in North America through Camp Day has helped Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year, camp and current eCamp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Seven Tims Camps across North America run year-round summer and school programs, including a hands-on digital experience over the last year, investing in youth across different Tim Hortons communities.

A grassroots movement started by restaurant owners, but fueled by guests

It started as a grassroots fundraiser organized by Tim Hortons restaurant owners, who pledged to set aside a day when coffee sales would support youth in their communities. Then the fundraiser got the name "Camp Day”, went national in Canada, and was later introduced in the U.S. Over the years, Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important days on the Tim Hortons calendar.

"Through the generosity and support of Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners, we're so proud of the incredible impact Camp Day makes in helping our Foundation empower thousands of youth across North America," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Raising over $168 million to date through Camp Day is an amazing achievement and we're so excited to welcome guests in our restaurants on July 21 to make this year's fundraiser the best yet."

Supporting youth when they need us most

Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually. Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive yet challenging environment and all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

"I am humbled and inspired by the young people at our Camps," says Graham Oliver, President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "They've faced incredible challenges and still discover reserves of strength and resilience and hone skills that will guide them through life. I'm proud to say that for 30 years, Tims Camps have been there for them."

A Camp Day campaign delivered by campers in song

Tim Hortons has also launched a Camp Day awareness campaign that featured real program participants sharing how their camp experiences were less about fun and games, and more about building confidence, courage and resilience. Directly written and sung by current and former Tims Camp participants, the powerful anthem "Not Child's Play" was also released on music streaming services, with net proceeds going directly to the Foundation.

Here are ways Tim Hortons guests can participate in Camp Day this year: