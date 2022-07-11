Tim Hortons' Annual Camp Day Fundraiser Returns July 13

Tim Hortons announced that its 31st annual Camp Day fundraising campaign returns on Wednesday, July 13, when 100 percent of purchases from all hot coffee and iced coffee sales in the U.S. and Canada will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps.

On July 13, Tim Hortons guests can support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps with their purchase of a hot or iced coffee at any Tim Hortons restaurant. 100 percent of purchases from every coffee sold on Camp Day will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Additionally, from now through July 13th, guests can purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colors with proceeds from sales supporting Tims Camps.

Tim Hortons, its restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $160 million throughout the 30-year history of Camp Day for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Since 1974, Tims Camps have supported over 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 and 16 through its multi-year development programs at its seven camps. Campers from Tim Hortons communities across North America receive school and community-based programming at no cost to them or their families. This rigorous learning model is designed specifically to meet their unique needs and works to equip the campers with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

“Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town. Our multi-day, overnight camp experiences are uniquely powerful in building critical skills in youth, and strengthening social ties and community connections that can help youth better cope with challenging circumstances,” says Graham Oliver, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner and President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We challenge young people. We help them see their best self. And we work with them as they carve a path towards the future they want.”

Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important and cherished days on the Tim Hortons calendar, with all restaurant owners, team members and corporate staff dedicated to making each year’s campaign more impactful than the last.

“The profound impact Camp Day has had in raising over $160 million in its history and supporting over 300,000 youth is a testament to the dedication and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and team members and the incredible support from Tims guests year after year,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

To support Tims Camps and Camp Day this year, guests can: