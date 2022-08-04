Tim Hortons' Annual Camp Day Raises More Than $9 Million

With the support of Tim Hortons restaurant owners, their team members and Tims guests, this year's 31st annual Camp Day raised over $9 million in the United States and Canada.

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the purchases from all hot coffee and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps. Camp Day has raised over $170 million in its history and has helped send more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at one of seven Tims Camps in Canada and the United States. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Guests can still support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by making a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.