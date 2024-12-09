Tim Hortons is taking the holiday spirit to heart with a special 12 Days of Tims* celebration from Dec. 13-24 — a season of giving that brings joy to both your wallet and your taste buds. From free Timbits to BOGO holiday drinks, each deal makes it easy to spread cheer while fueling up for holiday shopping or treating your loved ones to a sweet surprise:
- Dec. 13: BOGO Free Espresso (any size)
- Dec. 14: 100 Tim Rewards bonus points when you order any donut or pack of Timbits
- Dec. 15: Free 4-Pack of Timbits with $5 Purchase
- Dec. 16: $1 Medium Iced Capp
- Dec. 17: 50-cent donut w/ any purchase
- Dec. 18: Get $0.99 hot/iced coffee w/ Omelette Bites Purchase
- Dec. 19: Get $1.99 Medium Iced Capp with any lunch sandwich
- Dec. 20: $3 Medium Cold Brew
- Dec. 21: $4.99 Any Hot Breakfast Sandwich & Dream Cookie
- Dec. 22: Spend $12, get $2 off
- Dec. 23: BOGO Holiday Drinks (any size)
- Dec. 24: BOGO Holiday Drinks (any size)
- Ongoing offer: Buy 4 Medium Drinks for $14