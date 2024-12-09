Tim Hortons is taking the holiday spirit to heart with a special 12 Days of Tims* celebration from Dec. 13-24 — a season of giving that brings joy to both your wallet and your taste buds. From free Timbits to BOGO holiday drinks, each deal makes it easy to spread cheer while fueling up for holiday shopping or treating your loved ones to a sweet surprise:

Dec. 13: BOGO Free Espresso (any size)

Dec. 14: 100 Tim Rewards bonus points when you order any donut or pack of Timbits

Dec. 15: Free 4-Pack of Timbits with $5 Purchase

Dec. 16: $1 Medium Iced Capp

Dec. 17: 50-cent donut w/ any purchase

Dec. 18: Get $0.99 hot/iced coffee w/ Omelette Bites Purchase

Dec. 19: Get $1.99 Medium Iced Capp with any lunch sandwich

Dec. 20: $3 Medium Cold Brew

Dec. 21: $4.99 Any Hot Breakfast Sandwich & Dream Cookie

Dec. 22: Spend $12, get $2 off

Dec. 23: BOGO Holiday Drinks (any size)

Dec. 24: BOGO Holiday Drinks (any size)

Ongoing offer: Buy 4 Medium Drinks for $14