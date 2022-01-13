Tim Hortons Brings Back 'Tims Rewards Member Month'

Tim Hortons Tims Rewards Member Month is back in the U.S.!

Tim Hortons is celebrating its loyalty members by bringing back Member Month for the second year in a row. Beginning January 12th and continuing through February 8th, registered Tims Rewards members in the U.S. can earn double points for every eligible transaction when they order on the Tim Hortons app, online, or scan a registered Tims Rewards card.

During Member Month, rather than earning 10 points, registered members will earn 20 points per eligible transaction during their visit(s). With double the points, members will earn rewards faster.

To participate in Member Month and earn double points, order in the app or scan your registered Tims Rewards card when you make a purchase. Not a member? Download the Tim Hortons app today or visit www.timhortons.com/timsrewards and register your physical card.