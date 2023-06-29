Tim Hortons Brings New Summer Drink Lineup

Want to beat the heat this summer? Well, Tim Hortons is giving guests a variety of flavorful options to help you cool down.

The iconic coffee shop’s new summer drink lineup provides tasty choices for everyone. Whether in search of a coconut-tinged tropical getaway or simply wanting to please your sweet tooth, guests are sure to find what they’re looking for at Tims this season.

Starting June 28, the Tim Hortons summer lineup will be available at participating locations across the United States, featuring:

Watermelon Mint Refresher (from $3.50) – made with real organic watermelon juice, with a hint of sweet fresh mint.

Watermelon TimsBoost (from $4.99) – a vibrant mix of ice, cucumber flavored syrup and watermelon-favored Red Bull Red Edition.

Creamy Coconut Iced Capp (from $3.90) – a combination of Tims coffee and coconut milk, blended frozen to deliver a sweet and nutty flavor.

White Chocolate Macadamia Flavored Drinks (from $3.65) – a combination of white chocolate and macadamia nut flavors, finished with fluffy whipped topping. Available in a latte, iced latte & cold brew .

Just in time to share these summer flavors with friends, Tims will also offer a digital happy hour to all guests when you scan or order on the Tims app. Starting July 12, 2023, when guests buy one cold beverage, they receive the second cold beverage 50% off between 2-5 pm at participating U.S. restaurants.