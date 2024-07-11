Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 17. 100% of all hot and iced coffee purchases (excluding taxes) will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

The mission for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth to help them reach their full potential. Over 320,000 youth have been supported through multi-year development programs in the foundation’s 50-year history.

“Everyone at Tim Hortons is incredibly proud of the impact of our foundation, and how Tims guests have rallied with us every Camp Day to empower youth who deserve our support,” says Katerina Glyptis, Regional President for Tim Hortons US.

“Last Camp Day, we raised an incredible $900,000 in a single day at Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States. And since 1991, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $180 million through Camp Day across North America. The impact from every Camp Day is so inspiring and we can’t thank Tims guests enough for helping us support the important work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.”

Opportunities to apply to camp are open year-round to youth from underserved communities. Potential campers can be referred to by a school, community-based organization, or Tim Hortons restaurant owner. To learn about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and how to apply, visit timscamps.com/what-we-do/who-we-serve/.

Through camp activities, youth can develop social-emotional learning, relationship skills, and community connections. Staff are trained to lead youth through intentionally structured activities, encourage them to step out of their comfort zones, and navigate difficult moments through proven intervention strategies. Tims Camps are equipped with water activities, archery ranges, and sport courts to build a wide range of skills.

Kayla K. from Buffalo attended Tims Camps and went on to be a member of the Tims Camps Youth Advisory Council.

“Without camp I would never have found my love of performing, but thanks to that last campfire in Kentahten I found my passion,” she said. “I am no longer scared to meet new people, or talk in front of crowds. Camp made me confident in my abilities and allowed me to feel more comfortable in trying new things.”

Amanda M. from Detroit had a life-changing experience attending Tims Camps in her youth. She then went on to become a camp counselor in 2018, and is now a program facilitator at Tim Horton Camp Kentahten in Kentucky.

“Throughout five summers, I learned how to communicate effectively, work collaboratively, motivate others, and use empathy,” she said.

How to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps on Camp Day:

100% of all hot and iced coffee purchases (excluding taxes) are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It’s a great day to size up your order and treat your family and friends to a coffee!

Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers, friends and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners.

Tims guests can start supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $3, or a $2 Donation Badge, with 100% of profits supporting Tims Camps.*

*100% of profits ($2.10 per bracelet) from bracelet sales goes to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. 100% of donation from badge goes to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

All year long Tims guests can round up their orders on the Tims app with the difference going toward Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.*

*100% of your round-up donation goes to Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps.

Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com

*100% of profits ($2.10 per bracelet) from bracelet sales goes to Tim Hortons(R) Foundation Camps; 100% of your coffee/iced coffee purchase on July 17, 2024 (excluding taxes), goes to Tim Hortons(R) Foundation Camps. For more information visit timscamps.com.