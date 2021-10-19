Tim Hortons Celebrates the Season with New Halloween Sprinkle Donut

Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are celebrating Halloween this year with all treats and no tricks. The Halloween Sprinkle Donut is a classic yeast ring donut dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with festive orange sprinkles. This festive donut will make the perfect sweet to serve at Halloween parties or a delicious treat to enjoy while carving pumpkins and making costumes.
Guests can enjoy this spook-tacular donut beginning October 27 while supplies last at participating Tim Hortons U.S. locations.
