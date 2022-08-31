Tim Hortons – the beloved coffee and bakery restaurant founded in Canada and popular in the northern U.S. – is bringing its famous iced and hot coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches to the Lone Star State.

The iconic coffee shop will celebrate the grand opening of its first Texas location beginning at 5 a.m. on Sept. 9 in Katy at 21811 Clay Road, just off the Grand Parkway Toll Road. Tims is excited to be a part of the Katy community and is saying ‘hello’ to its new neighbors by giving the first 50 guests to arrive on opening day free iced and hot coffee for a year.

The grand opening will feature giveaways, prizes, food samples and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Katy Chamber of Commerce. KHMX 96.5 will host a live radio remote broadcast onsite from 8 to 10 a.m., with giveaways of their own. Cool down all day with some of Tim’s refreshing iced beverages like Cold Brew or TimsBoost Energy Infusion beverages.

“We’re thrilled to officially introduce Tim Hortons to Katy and Texas!” says President of Tim Hortons USA, Ekrem Ozer. “They say there’s nothing like Texan hospitality, so we’re excited to combine that with our Tim Hortons community values. And when you mix in the high-quality food and coffee we are known for, we feel Texans will feel right at home at Tims!”

World-renowned for its original blend coffee, that is always 20-minutes fresh, Tim Hortons also serves a variety of beverage options, including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, its famous Iced Capp beverages, TimsBoost Energy Infusions, Tim Hortons Refreshers and more. Guests can also enjoy quality food options like made-to-order breakfast sandwiches made with freshly cracked eggs, hand-dipped and glazed donuts, and a variety of donut holes affectionately known as “Timbits.”

Tim Hortons new Katy coffee shop will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serve guests through its double drive-thru and dine-in seating. Tim Hortons also provides an integrated digital experience with mobile order and pay, delivery, mobile pickup parking and the Tims Rewards loyalty program, which allows guests to earn points and redeem on Tims favorites.

Supporting the communities it serves is a key part of the Tim Hortons brand. Every year on Tim Hortons Camp Day, the net profits from coffee sales are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which supports youth from disadvantaged circumstances. And its annual week-long Smile Cookie campaign donates 100% of the purchase price from Smile Cookies to local charities in every Tim Hortons community. To date, more than $235 million has been raised through Camp Day and Smile Cookie across North America.

Tim Hortons was established in 1964 by its namesake founder and legendary hockey player, Tim Horton, a member of the official list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players. Since then, Tim Hortons has grown to over 5,000 locations across the globe and is already one of the largest coffee chains in the U.S., with over 600 locations primarily concentrated in Ohio, Michigan and western New York. From Tim Horton’s humble beginnings in Canada, he worked hard to become a world-class athlete and sought to have a big impact in his community by opening coffee shops to create “a place where anyone can go at any time and feel at home.”